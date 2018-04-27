Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Picked 19th by Dallas

The Cowboys selected Vander Esch in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 19th overall.

Vander Esch was pestered by reports of a neck injury concern leading up to the draft, but the Cowboys at least concluded those fears have no merit. It's otherwise a peculiar selection with the great (if fragile) Sean Lee and the ascending Jaylon Smith already at linebacker, but there's no doubt that Vander Esch has big-time upside. At 6-foot-4, 256 pounds, Vander Esch is a huge linebacker yet possess elite athleticism with a 4.65-second 40, 6.88-second three-cone, and 39.5-inch vertical. With that said, it's difficult to envision him making a mainstream IDP impact without a three-down role, and it's unclear how he can secure that with Lee around.