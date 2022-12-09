Vander Esch is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans due to an illness, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Vander Esch was added to the injury report Friday due to an illness and is now in jeopardy of missing Sunday's contest. If he's sidelined, Damone Clark, Jabril Cox and Luke Gifford would emerge as options for increased snaps.
