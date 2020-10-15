Vander Esch (collarbone) practiced Thursday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The Cowboys are slated to practice in pads Friday, per Jane Slater of NFL Network. Once the team gets a chance to see how Vander Esch holds up in yet another padded session -- he did the same last Thursday -- he could be activated from IR this weekend in advance of Monday's game versus the Cardinals. Vander Esch hasn't played since fracturing his collarbone Week 1.
