Vander Esch (neck) is expected to return to practice this week and be ready for Monday's game against the Giants, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Vander Esch sustained the neck injury in Week 7's matchup with the Eagles. The 2018 first-round pick was able to use the team's Week 8 bye to recover and seems on track to return to his starting role Monday against the Giants.

