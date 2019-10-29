Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Preparing to play Monday
Vander Esch (neck) is expected to return to practice this week and be ready for Monday's game against the Giants, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Vander Esch sustained the neck injury in Week 7's matchup with the Eagles. The 2018 first-round pick was able to use the team's Week 8 bye to recover and seems on track to return to his starting role Monday against the Giants.
More News
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Escapes without serious injury•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Officially ruled out•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Heads to locker room with injury•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Paces team in tackles•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Ready for Week 6•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Can't practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Waivers: Injuries, trade shakeups
With the trade deadline looming and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 8 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 8.
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Week 9 RB Preview: Add Walton
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 9 including how deadline deals...
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Buying breakouts
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...