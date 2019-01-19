Vander Esch finished the regular season with a team-high 140 tackles, including 102 solo, and two interceptions on seven passes defended.

The 19th overall pick in the 2018 draft had an explosive rookie campaign for the Cowboys, with his tackle total being all the more impressive considering he wasn't even a full-time player until Week 4. Vander Esch's exploits earned him a Pro Bowl nod, and he figures to pair with Jaylon Smith for the foreseeable future as one of the most aggressive and punishing young linebacking duos in the NFL.