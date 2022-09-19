Vander Esch recorded seven tackles, including one sack, and one pass defended in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

The 26-year-old has put together two strong IDP performances in a row to begin the season after he racked up nine tackles in Week 1. With Micah Parsons increasingly being used as a pass rusher, Vander Esch is left to fill the middle linebacker role in the Dallas defense, and while his injury history makes him tough to rely on, he should continue to produce as long as he's on the field.