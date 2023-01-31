Vander Esch recorded 90 tackles (54 solo) including one sack, with one pass defended and one forced fumble, over 14 regular-season games in 2022.

The 26-year-old linebacker once again dealt with some neck issues, missing the final three games of the regular season due to a pinched nerve, but he returned for the playoffs and racked up 20 tackles across the Cowboys' two postseason contests. The late absences cost Vander Esch a chance to hit triple-digit tackles for the second time in his career, but it was still a good season overall. After playing 2022 under a one-year, $2 million prove-it deal, Vander Esch may have done enough to earn a bigger payday this offseason, whether from Dallas or another team.