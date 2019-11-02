Vander Esch (neck) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Giants, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Vander Esch was a limited practice participant all week and will be a game-day decision, per Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News. The 23-year-old played only 22 snaps in Week 7 before suffering the injury, but the bye last week gives him a chance to not miss any games.