Vander Esch recorded 14 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's win over the Texans.
He dominated from the middle of the Dallas defense against a run-heavy Houston game plan, setting a new season high in tackles and posting his best performance in that category since his rookie season. Vander Esch is up to 90 tackles on the year and is closing in on his second career campaign with triple digits, a figure he could reach in Week 15 against the Jaguars.
