Vander Esch (shin) isn't listed on the Tuesday injury report for Saturday's playoff game against the Seahawks.

There was some chatter about Vander Esch suffering an injury during a meaningless Week 17 contest, but fortunately for coach Jason Garrett the rookie linebacker will be fine for the playoffs. Vander Esch finished the regular season third in the NFL with 140 tackles, quickly establishing himself as one of the better linebackers in the league.

More News
Our Latest Stories