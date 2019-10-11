Vander Esch (illness) won't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Vander Esch sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday due to the illness, but he had no limitations Friday and is good to go versus the Jets. The 23-year-old has 41 tackles (28 solo), a half-sack and a forced fumble through five games and should take his usual workload in Week 6.