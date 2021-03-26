Vander Esch no longer has an injury designation, David Helman of the team's official site reports.

After spending a handful of games in 2020 on the sidelines due to various injuries, Vander Esch is good to go for the upcoming year. In his 10 matchups during last season, the linebacker recorded 60 tackles (32 solo), one sack and one forced fumble. When healthy, Vander Esch flashed promise, posting a career high in tackles in 2019 (140) and seven pass breakups through 16 games.