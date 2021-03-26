Vander Esch no longer has an injury designation, David Helman of the team's official site reports.
After spending a handful of games in 2020 on the sidelines due to various injuries, Vander Esch is good to go for the upcoming year. In his 10 matchups during last season, the linebacker recorded 60 tackles (32 solo), one sack and one forced fumble. When healthy, Vander Esch flashed promise, posting a career high in tackles in 2019 (140) and seven pass breakups through 16 games.
More News
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Battles through injuries again•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Won't play Week 17•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Not practicing to start week•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Officially out Week 16•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Expected out multiple weeks•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Dealing with high-ankle sprain•