Vander Esch (collarbone) is listed as active Monday against the Cardinals.
Vander Esch is the linchpin of the Dallas defense, but he's also only played in three of the team's previous 14 games dating back to last season due to injury. For his career, he's averaged 8.7 tackles per game, so he's a decent enough bet to make an impact in the IDP realm in his first appearance since Week 1.
