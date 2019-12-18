Play

Vander Esch (neck) won't play in Sunday's game against the Eagles, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Vander Esch will miss a fifth straight game, and there's no guarantee he'll return this season. Gehlken explained that while the neck has reacted well to rest, the second-year linebacker is still unable to resume football activities. Sean Lee will start at strongside linebacker Sunday, and Joe Thomas (ankle) will fill in on the weakside if he can shake off his injury. However, if Thomas isn't ready in time, either Chris Covington or newly-acquired Malcolm Smith will take over.

