Vander Esch (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Vander Esch has been unable to play since Week 11. With Sean Lee (pectoral) questionable, Joe Thomas could see additional snaps.

