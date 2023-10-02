Vander Esch recorded a team-high seven tackles (four solo) and returned a fumble 11 yards for a touchdown in Sunday's 38-3 win over the Patriots.

The second-quarter TD was the first of two defensive scores for the Cowboys in the second quarter as they put the game away before halftime, and it was also the first touchdown of Vander Esch's career. The veteran linebacker only has 20 tackles through four games, but Dallas has dominated three of those contests and the defense hasn't been on the field all that much. That could change in Week 5 against the undefeated 49ers, as Vander Esch and the rest of the Cowboys' linebacking corps try to contain the likes of Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle.