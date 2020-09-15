The Cowboys placed Vander Esch (collarbone) on injured reserve Tuesday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Vander Esch will undergo surgery to repair his broken collarbone and miss 6-to-8 weeks. The 24-year-old linebacker has struggled to stay healthy since the beginning of last season, as he battled a neck injury in 2019 that kept him out of seven games before having offseason surgery. For the time being Joe Thomas is slated to start at middle linebacker in Vander Esch's place.