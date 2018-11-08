Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Set for increased role
Vander Esch will move back into the starting weak-side linebacker spot with Sean Lee (hamstring) injured, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.
During the three games Lee missed earlier this season, Vander Esch averaged 10 tackles a game on 59 snaps while chipping in one pass defended. With Lee now on the shelf once again for a month or more, the rookie LB should carry significant IDP value.
