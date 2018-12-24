Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Sets new career high
Vander Esch totaled 15 tackles during Sunday's victory over Tampa Bay.
The rookie out of Boise State one-upped his previous career high of 14 tackles from Week 5 and is now up to 131 tackles on the season. With the oft-injured Sean Lee clearly in a situational role at this point, Vander Esch should continue to handle a huge workload for the Cowboys in Week 17 despite the fact that Dallas has little to play for after locking up the No. 4 seed in the NFC over the weekend.
