Vander Esch totaled 15 tackles during Sunday's victory over Tampa Bay.

The rookie out of Boise State one-upped his previous career high of 14 tackles from Week 5 and is now up to 131 tackles on the season. With the oft-injured Sean Lee clearly in a situational role at this point, Vander Esch should continue to handle a huge workload for the Cowboys in Week 17 despite the fact that Dallas has little to play for after locking up the No. 4 seed in the NFC over the weekend.

More News
Our Latest Stories