Vander Esch won't participate in OTAs because of a pelvic injury, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Vander Esch is looking to build on a strong rookie campaign in which he recorded a team-leading 140 tackles and two interceptions en route to a Pro Bowl appearance, but the start to his followup act will be delayed as he sits out the team's OTAs. Once healthy, he'll represent one of the Cowboys' most explosive options at linebacker and valuable fantasy options for IDP players.

More News
Our Latest Stories