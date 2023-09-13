Vander Esch recorded six solo tackles in the Cowboys' 40-0 win over the Giants on Sunday night.
In what was a lopsided contest, Vander Esch was still able to get six stops while playing 47 total defensive snaps. The 27-year-old is coming off of a 2022 campaign where he notched 90 tackles, a figure that he'll look to challenge in 2023.
