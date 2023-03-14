Vander Esch is set to re-sign a two-year deal with $11 million with the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Vander Esch missed three games last year and 17 games over the past four seasons, but he's been a strong run defender for the Cowboys. Although he's never come close to matching the 140 tackles he had as a rookie, the 90 stops he posted in 2022 represented the second-best season of his career. Going into his age-27 season, he'll remain an anchor for the team at middle linebacker.
