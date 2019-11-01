Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Still limited Friday
Vander Esch (neck) was a limited practice participant Friday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Vander Esch indicated he expected to return to practice this week and play Monday against the Giants, and he's now been a limited participant Thursday and Friday. The 23-year-old may be able to avoid an injury designation if he can progress to full participation Saturday.
