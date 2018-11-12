Vander Esch logged 13 tackles (all solo), one tackle for a loss, one pass defended and one interception during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Eagles.

Vander Esch led the Cowboys defense in tackles Week 10, and made several key plays -- including his interception and tackle for a loss -- that contributed heavily to Dallas' victory. The rookie first-round pick also logged his first career interception during the divisional win. Vander Esch will look to build upon what has been a breakout season during Sunday's game against the Falcons.