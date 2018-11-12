Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Strong showing in win
Vander Esch logged 13 tackles (all solo), one tackle for a loss, one pass defended and one interception during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Eagles.
Vander Esch led the Cowboys defense in tackles Week 10, and made several key plays -- including his interception and tackle for a loss -- that contributed heavily to Dallas' victory. The rookie first-round pick also logged his first career interception during the divisional win. Vander Esch will look to build upon what has been a breakout season during Sunday's game against the Falcons.
More News
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Set for increased role•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Impressive again versus Jags•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Leads team in tackles•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Absent from injury report•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Will rejoin practice this week•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Unlikely to practice this week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...