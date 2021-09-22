Vander Esch recorded seven tackles (four solo) and a sack in Sunday's 20-17 overtime win against the Chargers.

Vander Esch logged 22 percent of the snaps in Week 1, but he bumped up to 47 percent in Week 2 after Micah Parsons was moved to defensive end in place of DeMarcus Lawrence (foot). While Vander Esch showed well, he's still behind Keanu Neal and Jaylon Smith in the linebacker pecking order.