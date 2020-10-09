Coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that Vander Esch (collarbone) will try to ramp up his practice activity next week in hopes of facing the Cardinals on Oct. 19, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Dallas' Week 6 game against Arizona is scheduled for Monday night, so Vander Esch will get the benefit of an additional day to get healthy. The Cowboys officially opened the star linebacker's 21-day window for return Wednesday, and while it looks as though there's no chance of Vander Esch playing against the Giants on Sunday, the team may not have to wait long before getting him back on the field.