Vander Esch had three tackles (two solo) and one pass breakup during Monday's 38-10 loss to Arizona.

The 24-year-old returned from a four-game absence Monday and played 32 of 62 defensive snaps. Vander Esch missed about a month due to the collarbone injury, and it appears the Cowboys were easing him back into the fold. He should continue to ramp up his workload against Washington in Week 7.