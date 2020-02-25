Play

According to Stephen Jones, Vander Esch (neck) will "likely have limitations up to training camp," Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

Vander Esch's neck surgery in mid-January reportedly went well, and while he's expected to make a full recovery, the team believes he'll be limited leading up to camp. An update on the linebacker's status should emerge closer to the start of OTAs.

