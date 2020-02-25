Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: To have limitations in camp
According to Stephen Jones, Vander Esch (neck) will "likely have limitations up to training camp," Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.
Vander Esch's neck surgery in mid-January reportedly went well, and while he's expected to make a full recovery, the team believes he'll be limited leading up to camp. An update on the linebacker's status should emerge closer to the start of OTAs.
