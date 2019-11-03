Vander Esch (neck) is not expected to play in Monday's game against the Giants, Todd Archer reports.

Vander Esch suffered the neck injury in Oct. 20 win over the Eagles, and hasn't played since. Even though the veteran practice on a limited basis throughout the week, he didn't take a snap. If Vander Esch is officially out for Monday's game, Joe Thomas is expected to draw the start at weakside linebacker.