Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that he's "very optimistic" about Vander Esch's (neck) status heading into the wild-card round of the playoffs, Patrik Walker of the team's official site reports.

Vander Esch sustained a pinched nerve in his neck during the Week 15 loss to Jacksonville, leaving him sidelined for the final three games of the regular season. The 26-year-old now appears to be one of three Cowboys starters that are nearing a return from injury, as McCarthy said Vander Esch, center Tyler Biadasz (ankle) and defensive lineman Johnathan Hankins (pectoral) all "looked very positive" Monday. He also added that the team would see where they're at during Wednesday's practice, which should provide additional clarity on their status heading into the wild-card matchup against Tampa Bay on Monday, Jan. 16.