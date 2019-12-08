Coach Jason Garrett said Sunday that Vander Esch is slated to undergo more testing on his neck Monday, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. "We're going to do right by Leighton Vander Esch," Garrett added.

The team already stated Friday that there's no timetable for Vander Esch's return, as test Monday should give a better indication. The 2018 first-round pick has been shut down since Week 11 with the injury, and is "chomping at the bit to play." If Vander Esch continues to miss time, veteran Sean Lee should continue to handle an elevated workload in his absence.