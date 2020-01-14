Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Undergoes neck surgery
Vander Esch had neck surgery Tuesday and expects to be ready for the offseason program, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.
The surgery is supposed to alleviate the nerve issues that forced him to miss seven total games, including the final six games of the season. Vander Esch is expected to be healthy by the time OTAs start in April. The 23-year-old played a three-down role on defense this year, and he racked up 72 tackles and three pass breakups over nine games.
