Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Unlikely to play Sunday
Vander Esch isn't expected to play Sunday at New England due to a lingering neck injury, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Vander Esch's neck flared-up Thursday, spurring him to undergo an MRI. Previously, he sat out Week 9 as a result of the issue but posted 18 tackles (10 solo) in the Cowboys' ensuing two contests. Having said that, he likely will be on the inactive list Sunday, with potentially more absences on tap. According to Todd Archer of ESPN.com, Vander Esch will undergo an evaluation in a couple weeks to see if inflammation has reduced. In the meantime, Sean Lee will cover for Vander Esch at weakside linebacker.
