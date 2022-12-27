Vander Esch (neck) did some resistance work at practice Tuesday but was labeled as DNP and isn't expected to play Thursday versus Tennessee, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Vander Esch is dealing with a stinger that kept him sidelined for last week's win over the Eagles and has resulted in a pair of DNPs at practice so far this week. Given that Dallas plays the Titans on Thursday Night Football, it appears likely that the linebacker will be forced to miss another contest. Damone Clark is likely to again see more work if Vander Esch indeed remains out.