Vander Esch (groin) isn't expected to practice before Sunday's preseason game against the Cardinals, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The rookie first-round pick notched four tackles in his preseason debut against the 49ers, but he missed the next game with a groin injury. It's still bothering him, and it's unclear if he'll be able to play Sunday without any practice time first. The rest of the Cowboys linebacker corps is healthy, so fantasy owners should be curious to see how they incorporate Vander Esch into their defense if he can play.