Vander Esch (neck) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest with the 49ers, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Vander Esch suffered a neck injury in the second half of Sunday's Week 6 game in San Francisco and he's unlikely to return. The team will likely update his status following the contest.
