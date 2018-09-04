Vander Esch (groin) will make his return to practice at some point this week, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Vander Esch suffered a groin strain in mid-August that has kept him sidelined since, but it appears he's making some progress in his recovery and could finally make an appearance at practice this week. The rookie worked with the second-string defense when healthy during training camp and the preseason and is likely slated for that spot behind Jaylon Smith at middle linebacker.