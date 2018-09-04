Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Will rejoin practice this week
Vander Esch (groin) will make his return to practice at some point this week, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Vander Esch suffered a groin strain in mid-August that has kept him sidelined since, but it appears he's making some progress in his recovery and could finally make an appearance at practice this week. The rookie worked with the second-string defense when healthy during training camp and the preseason and is likely slated for that spot behind Jaylon Smith at middle linebacker.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Trade Values
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Week 1 Streamers: QB, TE, DST, K
Heath Cummings looks at your top streaming options for Week 1.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Week 1 Waiver Wire, late-round fliers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some players to target off waivers heading into Week 1, as well as...
-
Five Big Questions for Week 1
Our experts tackle the biggest questions from around the league as we preview Week 1 of the...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 1
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country