Vander Esch is set to get an MRI on his injured ankle Monday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The 2018 Pro Bowler stated postgame that he does not believe he suffered a broken ankle during Sunday's win over San Francisco, characterizing his injury as a high-ankle issue of some kind. An inability to stay on the field has plagued the 24-year-old linebacker, as he sat out seven games last season with a cervical neck stinger before going on IR in mid-September because of a broken collarbone. Joe Thomas would step back into the middle linebacker spot if Vander Esch were to miss additional time, just as he did Weeks 2 through 5 while amassing 33 tackles and a pair of pass breakups.
More News
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Battling ankle sprain•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Hit with ankle injury•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Leads Dallas defense again•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Dozen tackles in ugly loss•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Expects no limitations Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Three tackles in return•