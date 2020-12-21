Vander Esch is set to get an MRI on his injured ankle Monday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 2018 Pro Bowler stated postgame that he does not believe he suffered a broken ankle during Sunday's win over San Francisco, characterizing his injury as a high-ankle issue of some kind. An inability to stay on the field has plagued the 24-year-old linebacker, as he sat out seven games last season with a cervical neck stinger before going on IR in mid-September because of a broken collarbone. Joe Thomas would step back into the middle linebacker spot if Vander Esch were to miss additional time, just as he did Weeks 2 through 5 while amassing 33 tackles and a pair of pass breakups.