Vander Esch is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks following surgery to repair his broken collarbone, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Vander Esch has a clean break in his collarbone, so he could still return this season if everything goes as planned. The 2018 first-round pick has had tough luck since being named to the Pro Bowl in his rookie season, playing just nine games last year due to a neck injury, and now he won't return until Week 7 at the earliest. The Cowboys will place him on IR soon. Joe Thomas is expected to fill in at middle linebacker moving forward.