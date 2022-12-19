Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy ruled out Vander Esch (shoulder) for Saturday's game against the Eagles, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Vander Esch was forced out during Sunday's loss to the Jaguars after he sustained a pinched nerve in his shoulder. While it's unclear how long this issue will keep the 26-year-old sidelined, he'll now sit out until at least Dallas' Week 17 game against Tennessee on Thursday Night Football. Vander Esch recorded 90 tackles, one sack and a pass defended over the first 13 games of the season, so his absence will likely leave Damone Clark to step up into a bigger role for the time being.
