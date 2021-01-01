Vander Esch (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
The 24-year-old will be sidelined for the second consecutive game to finish the regular season. The Cowboys will need to make the playoffs for Vander Esch to have a chance of returning to the field this season.
