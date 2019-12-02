Play

Vander Esch (neck) will not practice Monday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Vander Esch hasn't yet practiced this week, and he's missed the last two games due to a lingering neck injury. The second-year linebacker is trending in the wrong direction for Thursday's tilt against the Bears. If he were forced to sit out a third straight contest, Joe Thomas would once again stand to play an expanded role on defense.

