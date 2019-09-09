Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Wrecks havoc in win
Vander Esch made 10 tackles (nine solo) and 0.5 sacks during Sunday's 35-17 win over the Giants.
The 2018 first-round pick was a major key in slowing down the Saquon Barkley-led attack, notching double digit tackles. The 23-year-old continues to prove why he's one of the most productive IDP options out there, even recording his first career half sack. Up next, Vander Esch and the Cowboys get a juicy defensive match up against the Redskins in Week 2.
