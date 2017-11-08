Cowboys' Lewis Neal: Joins Dallas roster
The Cowboys signed Neal off their practice squad Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
After being cut by the Cowboys following training camp, Neal will join a 53-man roster for the first time in his NFL career. The undrafted rookie out of LSU will take the spot of Brian Price (knee), who is headed to season-ending injured reserve.
