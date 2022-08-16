Hajrullahu and Brett Maher will continue to get equal opportunities in camp as neither one has pulled ahead in the race to win the kicking job for the Cowboys, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Maher has some experience with Dallas, but it was under a different coaching staff, while Hajrullahu played one game for the Cowboys last season and went 5-for-5 on extra points without getting a field-goal attempt against the Falcons in Week 10. Unless one of them starts to impress, however, this battle may not be decided until after the final preseason contest -- and may even be won by a different kicker entirely, depending on who gets cut by other teams.