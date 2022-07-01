The Cowboys have signed Hajrullahu, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hajrullahu, who suited up for one game with Dallas and three with Carolina last season, combined for four field goals (on five attempts) and eight successful extra-point tries in that span. The 32-year-old is thus slated to compete with undrafted rookie Jonathan Garibay for the Cowboys' top kicking job. While Hajrullahu's NFL regular season experience is limited to the action he saw in 2021, he did log time as a pro in the CFL from 2014 through 2019.
