The Cowboys are slated to trade a seventh-round draft pick to the Bengals in exchange for Wilson, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Wilson, who requested to be dealt last month after his snaps had decreased, is thus in line to move from one struggling defense to another, but once he moves past the calf issue that sidelined him in Week 9, the 29-year-old will provided a needed boost to the Cowboys linebacker corps. Per ESPN.com, Wilson has two years remaining on a four-year, $36 million extension that he signed in July 2023. In eight games with the Bengals this season, the 2020 third-rounder (who logged 104 tackles in 11 games in 2024) has recorded 46 tackles. With Dallas on bye in Week 10, Wilson will have added time to recover from his injury, as well as acclimate himself to his new team's defensive system.