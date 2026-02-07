Wilson had 70 tackles (34 solo) and five passes defensed in 14 regular-season games between the Bengals and the Cowboys in 2025.

Wilson was traded to the Cowboys at the trade deadline and played seven of nine potential games for the team, where he totaled 24 tackles (15 solo). The middle linebacker is under contract for one more year, and with the rest of the Cowboys' linebacker corps healthy going into 2026, Wilson may lose more snaps to Shemar James.