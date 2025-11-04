The Cowboys acquired Wilson (calf) from the Bengals on Tuesday in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round draft pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wilson, who requested to be dealt last month after his snaps had decreased, is thus in line to move from one struggling defense to another. Once he moves past the calf issue that sidelined him in Week 9, the 29-year-old will provided a needed boost to the Cowboys linebacker corps. Wilson will be under contract through 2027 after signing a four-year, $36 million extension with the Bengals in July 2023. In eight games with the Bengals this season, Wilson has recorded 46 tackles, and he notched at least 100 stops in each of the previous four campaigns. With Dallas on bye in Week 10, Wilson will have added time to recover from his injury, as well as acclimate himself to his new team's defensive system.