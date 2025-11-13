Wilson (calf) was not listed on the Cowboys' Week 11 injury report, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegramreports.

Prior to moving from Cincinnati to Dallas as part of a last minute trade, Wilson was inactive for the Bengals' Week 9 matchup with the Bears due to a calf injury. Now a Cowboy coming off a bye week, Wilson appears healthy and ready to be the starting weakside linebacker for Monday's matchup with the Raiders.